Announcement on rest of Ontario school year expected Tuesday

Anxious students and parents across Ontario are expected to soon find out whether they will be headed back to the classroom this year.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce is expected to provide an update on the government’s plans at the province’s daily media briefing on Tuesday.

Ontario publicly-funded schools have been closed since mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic and an online learning program has been put in place.

The school year would only have one month remaining if students were to return as the government has said schools will remain closed until the end of May.

In the meantime, the government has asked educational workers who are currently not engaged in online learning activities to volunteer in front-line facilities including custodial workers, maintenance workers, food preparation and social workers.

Private schools and First Nation schools are not affected by this decision. They, along with licensed child care centres, fall under the emergency orders of the province and are currently set to be closed until May 6.