2 injured in collision involving transport truck on Hwy. 401 at Trafalgar

Two people have been injured in a crash on Highway 401 at Trafalgar Road. TWITTER/@OPP_HSD

Two people have been taken to hospital after a crash involving a transport truck on Highway 401.

Provincial police say they were called to the scene at Trafalgar Road on Monday afternoon.

Officers say it appears an SUV lost control for an unknown reason and struck the concrete wall before reentering live traffic lanes and colliding with a transport truck.

Both people from the SUV suffered serious injuries. An update on their condition has not been provided.

The eastbound lanes on the 401 have been closed completely at James Snow Parkway. It’s unclear how long the closure will last.

