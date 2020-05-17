Loading articles...

Zoom probing outages that it calls limited

Last Updated May 17, 2020 at 1:44 pm EDT

WASHINGTON — Video conferencing service Zoom says it’s investigating the cause of outages that apparently affected some users’ ability to host and join in meeting.

Zoom, which has become a critical staple during the pandemic by allowing people to hold meetings online instead of in person, said Sunday that the problems seemed to affect a limited number of users.

The problems appeared to have peaked around 5 a.m. Eastern time, with another spike around noon, according to the website Down Detector, which tracks disruptions in tech services and collects reports.

“We continue to assess and monitor,” Zoom said on Twitter. “We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this might have caused.”

The Associated Press

