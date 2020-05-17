Loading articles...

The latest developments on COVID-19 in Canada

Last Updated May 17, 2020 at 10:58 am EDT

The latest news on the COVID-19 global pandemic (all times Eastern):

10:45 a.m.

Ontario is reporting 340 new cases of COVID-19 and 23 new deaths.

There is now a total of 22,653 confirmed cases, which includes 1,881 deaths and 17,360 resolved cases.

The growth rate compared to yesterday’s total was 1.5 per cent, which is lower than yesterday’s rate.

The Canadian Press

