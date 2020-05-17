Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Pirates attack tanker off Yemen coast, causing minor damage
by The Associated Press
Posted May 17, 2020 4:00 pm EDT
Last Updated May 17, 2020 at 4:14 pm EDT
CAIRO — Pirates attacked a U.K.-flagged chemical tanker off the coast of Yemen in the Gulf of Aden, Stolt Tankers said.
The vessel’s armed guards exchanged fire with two skiffs manned by six armed pirates, who approached the vessel Stolt Apal at high speed, the company said in a statement.
The vessel’s guards disabled one skiff and ended the pursuit. There were no injuries on board, and only the vessel’s bridge area sustained minor damage from bullets.
The Stolt Apal was around 75 nautical miles (86 miles/140 kilometres) off Yemen’s coast when the attack took place, and it has since resumed its voyage.
This was the ninth reported attack in the Gulf of Aden this year, according to maritime security firm Dryad Global.
Many vessels transiting the Gulf of Aden have armed guards abroad because of the threat of piracy.
The Associated Press
