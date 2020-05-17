Loading articles...

Ontario reports 340 new coronavirus cases, 23 new deaths related to virus

A scientist places fluid in a tube labelled 'COVID-19' during research work in the virus laboratory. Akos Stiller/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Ontario is reporting another 340 cases of COVID-19 and 23 new deaths related to the virus.

There is now a total of 22,653 confirmed cases, which includes 1,881 deaths and 17,360 resolved cases.

The daily growth rate stands at 1.5 per cent today, which is lower than yesterday’s growth rate of 1.8 per cent.

The number of people in the hospital dropped noticeably, while there were also slight decreases in the number of people in intensive care and on a ventilator.

The province was able to test more than 16,000 people today, which was a drop compared to yesterday where more than 17,000 were tested.

Another 4,414 tests are currently under investigation and awaiting confirmation.

|
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 12 minutes ago
Retweeted @YRP: FIRE scene on Bur Oak Av *Road CLOSED* Bur Oak is closed from Kennedy to William Berczy Bv #Markham Fire department, paramedics &…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 49 minutes ago
Not a bad start to this Sunday BUT heavy rain and strong wind is on the way later today and tomorrow. We won't see…
Latest Weather
Read more