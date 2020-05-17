Ontario reports 340 new coronavirus cases, 23 new deaths related to virus

Ontario is reporting another 340 cases of COVID-19 and 23 new deaths related to the virus.

There is now a total of 22,653 confirmed cases, which includes 1,881 deaths and 17,360 resolved cases.

The daily growth rate stands at 1.5 per cent today, which is lower than yesterday’s growth rate of 1.8 per cent.

The number of people in the hospital dropped noticeably, while there were also slight decreases in the number of people in intensive care and on a ventilator.

The province was able to test more than 16,000 people today, which was a drop compared to yesterday where more than 17,000 were tested.

Another 4,414 tests are currently under investigation and awaiting confirmation.