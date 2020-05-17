Loading articles...

Officials: Chinese ambassador to Israel found dead in home

Last Updated May 17, 2020 at 4:14 am EDT

JERUSALEM — The Chinese ambassador to Israel was found dead in his home north of Tel Aviv on Sunday, Israel’s Foreign Ministry said.

No cause of death was given and Israeli police said it was investigating.

Du Wei, 58, was appointed envoy in February in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. He previously served as China’s envoy to Ukraine.

He is survived by a wife and son, both of whom were not in Israel.

Israel enjoys good relations with China.

The ambassador’s death comes just two days after he condemned comments by visiting U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who denounced Chinese investments in Israel and accused China of hiding information about the coronavirus outbreak.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 02:06 AM
#EB401 and #WB401 remains closed from Hwy 6N to Hwy 6S/Brock Rd. Detour in effect.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 06:13 PM
Retweeted @680NEWS: Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Toronto calling for significant rainfall Sunday night through Mo…
Latest Weather
Read more