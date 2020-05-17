Halton police identify victims in targeted Oakville double shooting

Halton police have identified the two victims of a double shooting early Saturday morning in Oakville.

Police were dispatched to a commercial business in the area of Iroquois Shore Road and Eighth Line around 3:10 a.m. and found one victim who was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second victim was pronounced dead in hospital.

Police have identified the victims as 43-year-old Afheed “Al” Rehmtulla and 34-year-old Kareem Wade.

Two other people are being treated in hospital for unspecified injuries. Police say they are expected to make a full recovery.

Investigators say the motive for the shooting remains unknown but they do believe it was a targeted incident.

Police have not yet issued a suspect description but do say they want to speak to the driver of a white sedan that was seen in the area at the time of the shooting. Investigators say the vehicle is not believed to have been involved in the shooting.

Investigators are also appealing to anyone who may have dash cam or video footage from the area between midnight and 3:30 a.m. to call police or Crime Stoppers.