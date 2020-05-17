Loading articles...

CP NewsAlert: Canadian Forces Snowbird plane crashes in B.C.

Last Updated May 17, 2020 at 3:44 pm EDT

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — A Canadian Forces Snowbird plane has crashed today in Kamloops, B.C.

More coming.

 

The Canadian Press

