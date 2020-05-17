CF Snowbirds aircraft crashes near Kamloops

An aircraft believed to be part of the Canadian Forces Snowbirds has crashed in a residential neighbourhood near Kamloops, B.C.

Witnesses report seeing the pilot eject from the aircraft before the crash.

Pictures on social media show a plume of smoke coming from a residential area in Brocklehurst, which is less than three kilometres from the Kamloops airport.

Kamloops airport says its aircraft rescue fleet is responding to a crash involving a Canadian Snowbirds jet.

There is no word yet on any casualties on the ground.

The snowbirds have been doing flyovers throughout Canada and were set to fly through the Okanagan Sunday.

About an hour before the crash, a tweet from the Snowbird’s official account mentioned low cloud through the mountain passes and how this was a safety concern.