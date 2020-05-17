2 children, 1 adult hurt in Markham house blaze

Two children and one adult were hurt in a house fire in Markham Sunday morning.

York Regional Police said emergency crews called to a residence on Bur Oak Avenue between Kennedy Road and William Berczy Road for a report of a building fire.

Three victims were transported to the hospital with burn injuries, police said.

Video from the scene showed a home with extensive fire damage.

Bur Oak Avenue between Kennedy Road and William Berczy Road remains closed for the investigation.

Officials have not released any more information.