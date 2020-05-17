Loading articles...

2 children, 1 adult hurt in Markham house blaze

Last Updated May 17, 2020 at 12:06 pm EDT

Three people were hurt in a house fire in Markham on May 17, 2020. (Ryan Belgrave/CityNews Toronto)

Two children and one adult were hurt in a house fire in Markham Sunday morning.

York Regional Police said emergency crews called to a residence on Bur Oak Avenue between Kennedy Road and William Berczy Road for a report of a building fire.

Three victims were transported to the hospital with burn injuries, police said.

Video from the scene showed a home with extensive fire damage.

Bur Oak Avenue between Kennedy Road and William Berczy Road remains closed for the investigation.

Officials have not released any more information.

|
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 16 minutes ago
CLEARED: #EB401 approaching Avenue Rd express.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 10:32 AM
Not a bad start to this Sunday BUT heavy rain and strong wind is on the way later today and tomorrow. We won't see…
Latest Weather
Read more