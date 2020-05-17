Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
50 per cent of coronavirus cases in Canada resolved
by The Canadian Press
Posted May 17, 2020 12:22 pm EDT
Last Updated May 17, 2020 at 12:52 pm EDT
A lab technician holding a test tube that contains blood sample from a patient that has tested positive with the COVID-19 coronavirus. (Photo by Robin Utrecht/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
(Photo by Robin Utrecht/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
COVID-19 stats in Canada hit a milestone figure Sunday.
Following the daily reporting of Ontario figures, more than 50 per cent of the country’s total confirmed cases were marked as resolved.
With the rest of the provinces and territories still to report on Sunday, 50.1 per cent of Canada’s 76,193 confirmed cases are now considered resolved.
An additional 11 cases are still marked “probable.”
Quebec has the highest number of cases in the country with 42,183 as of Sunday and 3,483 deaths.
Ontario is close behind with 22,653 cases and 1,881 deaths.
The news comes just as some provinces are taking steps toward
lifting some COVID-19 restrictions.
Ontario will enter its first stage of reopening on Tuesday by lifting restrictions on certain retail businesses and the construction industry. Some surgeries will also resume.
{* loginWidget *}