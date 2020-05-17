Loading articles...

50 per cent of coronavirus cases in Canada resolved

Last Updated May 17, 2020 at 12:52 pm EDT

A lab technician holding a test tube that contains blood sample from a patient that has tested positive with the COVID-19 coronavirus. (Photo by Robin Utrecht/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) (Photo by Robin Utrecht/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

COVID-19 stats in Canada hit a milestone figure Sunday.

Following the daily reporting of Ontario figures, more than 50 per cent of the country’s total confirmed cases were marked as resolved.

With the rest of the provinces and territories still to report on Sunday, 50.1 per cent of Canada’s 76,193 confirmed cases are now considered resolved.

An additional 11 cases are still marked “probable.”

Quebec has the highest number of cases in the country with 42,183 as of Sunday and 3,483 deaths.

Ontario is close behind with 22,653 cases and 1,881 deaths.

The news comes just as some provinces are taking steps toward lifting some COVID-19 restrictions.

Ontario will enter its first stage of reopening on Tuesday by lifting restrictions on certain retail businesses and the construction industry. Some surgeries will also resume.

|
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 21 minutes ago
CLEARED: #EB401 approaching Avenue Rd express.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 10:32 AM
Not a bad start to this Sunday BUT heavy rain and strong wind is on the way later today and tomorrow. We won't see…
Latest Weather
Read more