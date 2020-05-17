Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
13 hurt, none killed in Louisiana memorial service shooting
by The Associated Press
Posted May 17, 2020 1:02 pm EDT
Last Updated May 17, 2020 at 1:14 pm EDT
BOGALUSA, La. — Thirteen people were shot Saturday night as a large group gathered in a Louisiana city for a memorial service for a man killed earlier this week, authorities said.
No one was killed, and one person was in critical condition after the 9:15 p.m. shooting in Bogalusa, police said. Bogalusa is about 70 miles (113 kilometres) northeast of New Orleans.
The crowd was gathered to remember Dominique James, who was missing for a day before being found dead Friday in a car, investigators said.
James’ death is considered a homicide, but police have not released additional details.
No arrests have been made in the memorial service shooting, and police said in a statement they haven’t had witnesses give them information either.
