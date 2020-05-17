Loading articles...

1 dead in double shooting in Scarborough

Last Updated May 17, 2020 at 9:32 pm EDT

One man is dead and another seriously wounded in a double shooting in Scarborough. CITYNEWS/Ken Townsend

One person is dead and another has been injured following a double shooting in Scarborough.

Police received reports of a man shot in the area of Victoria Park and Sheppard Avenue just before 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police arrived to find two victims in an apartment building.

Both victims were transported to a trauma centre where one of them later succumbed to his injuries.

Further details as to what may have led up to the shooting have not been released. There is no suspect description at this time.

