Loading articles...

Two dead, two in hospital in suspected targeted shooting in Oakville, Ont.

Last Updated May 16, 2020 at 7:14 am EDT

OAKVILLE, Ont. — Police say two people are dead and two others are in hospital after a shooting early Saturday morning in Oakville, Ont., west of Toronto.

Halton Regional Police say they got the call around 3:10 a.m.

They say officers dispatched to a commercial business in an industrial area found one male victim who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say a second victim was pronounced dead in hospital, while two other people were being treated for unspecified injuries.

Investigators say it appears to have been a targeted shooting, but offered no further information. 

The names of the deceased were not immediately released, and there was no word on a possible suspect or suspects, but police said no arrests had been made.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 16, 2020.

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 25 minutes ago
Some closures downtown for Active TO: EB Lakeshore from Windermere to Stadium Rd. NB/SB Bayview from Mill St. to…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:00 AM
A sunny and seasonal Saturday! Today's guaranteed high is 18 degrees. Soak up this vitamin D because we a TON of…
Latest Weather
Read more