Two dead, two in hospital in suspected targeted shooting in Oakville, Ont.

OAKVILLE, Ont. — Police say two people are dead and two others are in hospital after a shooting early Saturday morning in Oakville, Ont., west of Toronto.

Halton Regional Police say they got the call around 3:10 a.m.

They say officers dispatched to a commercial business in an industrial area found one male victim who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say a second victim was pronounced dead in hospital, while two other people were being treated for unspecified injuries.

Investigators say it appears to have been a targeted shooting, but offered no further information.

The names of the deceased were not immediately released, and there was no word on a possible suspect or suspects, but police said no arrests had been made.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 16, 2020.

The Canadian Press