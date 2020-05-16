Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Two-alarm fire leads to discovery of body in Scarborough
by News Staff
Posted May 16, 2020 8:06 pm EDT
Last Updated May 16, 2020 at 8:07 pm EDT
A Toronto Fire truck logo is seen on the side of a fire truck in an undated photo CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman
The Ontario Fire Marshal’s office is investigating after a body was discovered following a fire at a Scarborough apartment.
Fire crews were called to the two-alarm blaze at a building on Gilder Drive in the area of Midland Avenue and Eglinton Avenue East around 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
Firefighters were met with heavy smoke coming from a second floor unit of the 19 story building.
Crews managed the get the fire under control and that’s when the body was discovered.
The age or gender of the victim has not been released and there is no word at this time as to the cause of the blaze.
