The latest developments on COVID-19 in Canada

Last Updated May 16, 2020 at 10:44 am EDT

The latest news on the COVID-19 global pandemic (all times Eastern):

10:30 a.m.

Ontario is reporting 391 new cases of COVID-19 and 33 new deaths today.

There province now has a total of 22,313 confirmed cases, 1,858 deaths and 17,020 resolved cases.

The increase in cases represents a 1.8 per cent growth over yesterday’s total.

The Canadian Press

