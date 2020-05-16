Loading articles...

'Significant rainfall' on the way for Toronto and GTA on Sunday

Last Updated May 16, 2020 at 8:40 pm EDT

A woman walks in the rain in Toronto on March 4, 2011. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Toronto and the GTA, calling for significant rainfall Sunday night through Monday.

The national weather agency is calling for between 30 and 60 mm of rain with the potential for upwards of 80 mm over the western GTA and down into the Hamilton area.

The rain is expected to start falling around 2 p.m. and continue on throughout the day and into Victoria Day Monday.


Isolated thunderstorms are also possible in some areas as well as wind gusts of up to 50 km/h.

The rain is forecast to taper off by Tuesday morning.

