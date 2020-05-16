Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Pence to visit Orlando nursing home, also talk tourism
by The Associated Press
Posted May 16, 2020 1:20 pm EDT
Last Updated May 16, 2020 at 1:28 pm EDT
ORLANDO, Fla. — Vice-President Mike Pence is scheduled to visit a nursing home in Orlando and deliver personal protective equipment on Wednesday.
In a news release sent Saturday, his office said that the nursing home visit is part of an initiative to deliver PPE to more than 15,000 nursing homes across America.
Afterwards, Pence is scheduled to participate in a discussion with hospitality and tourism leaders to talk about plans for reopening.
Tourism is Florida’s No. 1 industry, and it’s crashed during the coronavirus pandemic, with hotels, theme parks and other vacation-based businesses seeing massive drops in revenue because of closures. According to Dana Young, head of Visit Florida, hotels saw a drop in revenue of $1.6 billion during a six-week period in March and April compared to last year.
Domestic air travel to the state is down 65% and international air travel is down 80% compared to last year, Young said recently.