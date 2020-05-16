Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Ontario reports 391 new coronavirus cases, 33 new deaths
by News Staff and The Canadian Press
Posted May 16, 2020 10:51 am EDT
Last Updated May 16, 2020 at 10:59 am EDT
Ontario is reporting 391 new cases of COVID-19 and 33 new deaths on Saturday.
The province now has a total of 22,313 confirmed cases, 1,858 deaths, and 17,020 resolved cases.
The increase in cases represents a 1.8 per cent growth over yesterday’s total.
Cases had grown at an average of 1.6 per cent per day over the last three days.
The number of people in the hospital dropped, while the number of people in intensive care and on a ventilator remained steady.
The province says it was able to test 17,768 people for the novel coronavirus yesterday.