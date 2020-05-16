Loading articles...

No winning ticket for Friday night's $10 million Lotto Max jackpot

Last Updated May 16, 2020 at 5:28 am EDT

TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the 10 million jackpot in Friday night’s Lotto Max draw.

The jackpot for the next draw on May 19 will be approximately $15 million.

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 51 minutes ago
#WBQEW collision at Cawthra cleared
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 31 minutes ago
A sunny and seasonal Saturday! Today's guaranteed high is 18 degrees. Soak up this vitamin D because we a TON of…
Latest Weather
Read more