Man, 27, charged in Midtown Toronto homicide investigation: police

Toronto police say they have charged a man in connection to a Midtown Toronto homicide investigation.

On May 17 just after 2 a.m., emergency crews were called to an apartment building on Balliol Street near Yonge Street and Davisville Avenue.

Fire crews found a small fire burning in the second-floor laundry room.

Toronto police said a man was found suffering from “obvious signs of trauma.” He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was later identified by police as Peter Elie, 52, of Toronto.

On Friday, 27-year-old Toronto resident Rico Harvey was arrested and charged with second-degree murder, police said.

He appeared in court on Saturday.

The investigation is ongoing and police ask anyone with information to contact them directly or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.

This is Toronto’s 26th homicide of the year.