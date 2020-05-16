Loading articles...

Man, 27, charged in Midtown Toronto homicide investigation: police

TORONTO, ON- Police tape sits atop a police car. (FILE/Rene Johnston/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

Toronto police say they have charged a man in connection to a Midtown Toronto homicide investigation.

On May 17 just after 2 a.m., emergency crews were called to an apartment building on Balliol Street near Yonge Street and Davisville Avenue.

Fire crews found a small fire burning in the second-floor laundry room.

Toronto police said a man was found suffering from “obvious signs of trauma.” He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was later identified by police as Peter Elie, 52, of Toronto.

On Friday, 27-year-old Toronto resident Rico Harvey was arrested and charged with second-degree murder, police said.

He appeared in court on Saturday.

The investigation is ongoing and police ask anyone with information to contact them directly or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.

This is Toronto’s 26th homicide of the year.

 

 

 

||||
Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 07:35 AM
Some closures downtown for Active TO: EB Lakeshore from Windermere to Stadium Rd. NB/SB Bayview from Mill St. to…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:00 AM
A sunny and seasonal Saturday! Today's guaranteed high is 18 degrees. Soak up this vitamin D because we a TON of…
Latest Weather
Read more