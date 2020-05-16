Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
La Loche long-term care outbreak declared over after 28 days without new cases
by The Canadian Press
Posted May 16, 2020 4:25 pm EDT
Last Updated May 16, 2020 at 4:28 pm EDT
LA LOCHE, Sask. — Health officials have some good news for a northern Saskatchewan community that’s dealing with numerous cases of COVID-19 — an outbreak at the village’s long-term care facility is over.
The Saskatchewan Health Authority announced Saturday that it was ending an outbreak declaration for the facility at the La Loche Health Centre, which had been in effect since April 17.
The authority says the decision came after the standard 28-day period passed without a new positive case.
Northern medical health officer Dr. Rim Zayed cautions in a news release that exhaustive work continues as the health authority and local community leaders work together to curtail the spread of COVID-19 in the area.
On Friday, the province reported five new COVID-19 cases in the La Loche area, and four more the day before that.
The health authority says extensive door-to-door testing, mobile testing, and aggressive contact tracing will continue.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 16, 2020.