Loading articles...

Guatemalans angered by US tweet warning of migration dangers

Last Updated May 16, 2020 at 6:28 pm EDT

GUATEMALA CITY — The U.S. Embassy found itself barraged with criticism Saturday after putting out a message on Twitter warning Guatemalans about the dangers of sending children as migrants to the United States.

“Take care of your children. Don’t put them at risk with the illegal #Migración,” the tweet read.

But the message also included a photograph of Felipe Gómez Alonzo, an 8-year-old Guatemalan boy who died in the custody of the U.S. Border Patrol.

That angered many people, and dozens took to social media to complain, with some saying the U.S. message could be interpreted as a threat to migrants. Hours after it was posted, the tweet was deleted from the official website of the U.S. Embassy.

The boy’s death was announced at Christmas 2018. He had been taken to the U.S. by his father, who had heard that it would be easier for him to migrate there if accompanied by a child. After they were detained, the boy began to have health problems and died while in the Border Patrol’s custody.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 39 minutes ago
UPDATE: #NBDVP north of Dundas - stalled vehicle in the right lane cleared!
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 27 minutes ago
Retweeted @680NEWS: Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Toronto calling for significant rainfall Sunday night through Mo…
Latest Weather
Read more