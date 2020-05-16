Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Toronto Public Library to offer curbside pickup 'soon'
by News Staff
Posted May 16, 2020 2:41 pm EDT
Last Updated May 16, 2020 at 2:46 pm EDT
Toronto Public Library New Toronto branch. (File/CityNews Toronto)
The Toronto Public Library announced Friday that soon they’ll be doing curbside pickup and also allowing returns.
In a Tweet, the library announced that “in the coming weeks” customers will be able to pick up books curbside and return materials via drop boxes.
Libraries were mentioned in the list of businesses that could be allowed to open for pickup as restrictions are slowly lifted.
While libraries have been closed, they have not been charging fees, although outstanding fees can currently be paid online.
Toronto Public Library will be offering curbside pick up of holds in the coming weeks. Customers will also be able to return materials via branch drop boxes then too. Specifics around how that will work and the exact start date will be announced soon. Thanks for your patience.