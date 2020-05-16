Loading articles...

Toronto Public Library to offer curbside pickup 'soon'

Last Updated May 16, 2020 at 2:46 pm EDT

Toronto Public Library New Toronto branch. (File/CityNews Toronto)

The Toronto Public Library announced Friday that soon they’ll be doing curbside pickup and also allowing returns.

In a Tweet, the library announced that “in the coming weeks” customers will be able to pick up books curbside and return materials via drop boxes.

Libraries were mentioned in the list of businesses that could be allowed to open for pickup as restrictions are slowly lifted.

While libraries have been closed, they have not been charging fees, although outstanding fees can currently be paid online.

||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 11 minutes ago
Retweeted @cityoftoronto: Some major roads will be closed this long weekend (Saturday at 6am to Monday at 11pm) for people to be active and practi…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 12:36 PM
A beautiful Saturday outside. Sunglasses will be needed for any activities outdoors. Guaranteed High 18° for today.…
Latest Weather
Read more