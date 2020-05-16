Toronto Public Library to offer curbside pickup 'soon'

The Toronto Public Library announced Friday that soon they’ll be doing curbside pickup and also allowing returns.

In a Tweet, the library announced that “in the coming weeks” customers will be able to pick up books curbside and return materials via drop boxes.

Libraries were mentioned in the list of businesses that could be allowed to open for pickup as restrictions are slowly lifted.

While libraries have been closed, they have not been charging fees, although outstanding fees can currently be paid online.