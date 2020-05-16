Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Coronavirus: City asks province for more testing, funding in homeless shelters
by the canadian press
Posted May 16, 2020 1:13 pm EDT
PISA, ITALY - MAY 12: A woman Postdoc works within the current coronavirus social distance measures in the laboratory at PlantLab, one of the research laboratories of the Institute of Life Sciences at Scuola Superiore Sant'Anna on May 11, 2020 in Pisa, Italy. The PlantLab laboratory has managed to organize the safety and spacing measures, starting to organize from the beginning of the lockdown. Today it is one of the first science labs to reopen with all security measures, social distancing and a thermal camera checkpoint when entering. Italy was the first country to impose a nationwide lockdown to stem the transmission of the Coronavirus (Covid-19). There have been over 221,000 reported COVID-19 cases in Italy and more than 30,000 deaths. (Photo by Laura Lezza/Getty Images)
Toronto is asking for increased funding and testing from the provincial government for its homeless shelters, as the province reported another 391 cases and 33 deaths across Ontario.
The Toronto Board of Health says the city has spent $200 million to open new shelter facilities and move homeless people into hotels and is asking the province to foot part of the bill.
The board said two shelter clients have died this week after contracting COVID-19.
The city’s request comes as Ontario’s total number of confirmed cases increased to 22,313, which includes 1,858 deaths and 17,020 resolved cases.
The increase in cases represents a daily growth rate of 1.8 per cent, compared to an average growth rate of 1.6 per cent in the three days prior.
The province says it was able to test 17,768 people for the novel coronavirus yesterday, but Toronto is asking the provincial government to start proactively testing in shelters.
“The province needs to ramp up proactive testing in all congregate living sites to protect clients and staff, including shelters, respites, and drop-ins,” said Toronto Coun. Joe Cressy.
“We also know that we need to invest in supportive and affordable housing solutions in order to truly tackle chronic homelessness.”