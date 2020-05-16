Loading articles...

1 dead in two-vehicle crash in Brampton

Last Updated May 16, 2020 at 8:03 pm EDT

A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen in an undated file photo. HANDOUT/Twitter

A motorcyclist is dead following a crash between a car and a motorcycle in Brampton.

Police say the collision occurred at the intersection of Creditview Road and Sandalwood Parkway around 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the occupants of the car were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

A pedestrian was transported to a trauma centre via air ambulance.

