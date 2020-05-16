Loading articles...

1 dead, 1 injured in plane crash on Alaska's North Slope

Last Updated May 16, 2020 at 12:28 pm EDT

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — A pilot has died and a passenger was injured in a plane crash on Alaska’s North Slope, authorities said.

The single-engine Cessna 185 was en route Thursday from Fairbanks to a research field site when it crashed about 70 miles (112 kilometres) southeast of Utqiagvik, KTUU-TV reported.

Director of Government External Affairs for the North Slope Borough D.J. Fauske said search and rescue pilots respond to an emergency beacon from the lone passenger, University of Alaska Fairbanks professor Ben Jones.

The pilot Jim Webster died before crews made it to the crash site. They were the only two aboard the plane.

“Given the temperature and location, I don’t know if (Jones) would have survived the night obviously if he had to wait till the morning,” Fauske said.

Jones was taken to a hospital in Utqiagvik with multiple fractures but is expected to recover, he said.

Jones studies changing landscapes due to permafrost and was scheduled to service instruments at Teshekpuk Lake Observatory, officials said. He was originally expected to leave on May 20.

The temperature was minus 5 degrees and there were “horrible foggy conditions” when authorities responded around 8 p.m., Fauske said.

Webster was well-respected and “a phenomenal pilot,” family friend Maureen Meeks told the Anchorage Daily News when reached at Webster’s Flying Service on Friday. “Anybody that used this company loved it.”

The National Transportation Safety Board in Alaska is investigating the crash with the borough and the Federal Aviation Administration, safety board spokesperson Clint Johnson said, adding that investigators are currently unable to travel to the scene because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 5 minutes ago
Retweeted @HaltonPolice: hrpsburl - 11:30 am - Cyclist seriously injured in a collision at entrance to Bronte Creek Provincial Park. Burloak…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 09:41 AM
Retweeted @PeelPolice: As #PoliceWeekOn comes to an end, Safe Boating Awareness Week begins. Rain or shine the @PeelPolice Marine Unit patrol the…
Latest Weather
Read more