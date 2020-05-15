Loading articles...

USGS reports magnitude-6.4 earthquake in western Nevada

Last Updated May 15, 2020 at 7:44 am EDT

TONOPAH, Nev. — The U.S. Geological Service is reporting that a magnitude-6.4 earthquake struck in remote western Nevada early Friday.

The temblor was reported at 4:03 a.m. about 35 miles outside Tonopah, just east of the Sierra Nevada range.

The quake’s depth was estimated to be 4.7 miles (7.6 kms) deep.

Some people are tweeting that they felt it in California.

The Associated Press

