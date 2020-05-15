Loading articles...

Some facts about the Walkerton water tragedy

Last Updated May 15, 2020 at 4:14 am EDT

TORONTO — Twenty years ago, contaminated water poisoned the drinking water in Walkerton, Ont. Some facts:

 

What happened: Manure laden with e.coli O157:H7 seeped into a well supplying drinking water to town. Seven people died; 2,300 fell ill

Fallout: Two brothers who ran the water system were criminally convicted for falsifying records

Public Inquiry: Concluded water operators, lax oversight and enforcement, and government cost-cutting contributed to disaster

Reforms: Successive provincial governments passed sweeping legislation designed to enhance every aspect of drinking water safety

Class Action: Compensation payouts topped $75 million

Source: The Canadian Press

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 03:31 AM
Foggy start to the Friday morning drive. This is the 400 near King Road.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:12 AM
Good Friday morning! It’s a foggy start for #Toronto and the GTA. More showers on the way ☔️ It will be wet at time…
Latest Weather
Read more