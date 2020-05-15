Loading articles...

Premier Ford releases 'Cooking with Doug' video of cherry cheesecake recipe

Last Updated May 15, 2020 at 11:16 am EDT

A screenshot from Premier Doug Ford's "Cooking with Doug" video posted on Twitter. TWITTER/@fordnation

Ontario’s premier has released a “Cooking with Doug” video showing how he makes cherry cheesecake.

On a tangent during a news conference this week, Doug Ford boasted about making the best cherry cheesecake ever.

The video posted on the premier’s Twitter account today shows Ford at home making what he calls his famous recipe.

He says he has had it memorized since he was 10, when he learned it from his mother.

Ford says if he wasn’t premier, he would open up a Cheesecake Factory restaurant.

The premier says baking is a great way to relieve stress, and he’s calling for Ontarians to share their own baking videos.

