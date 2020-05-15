Loading articles...

341 new coronavirus cases, 27 deaths reported in Ontario

Ontario confirms 341 new cases of novel coronavirus today. There were 345 cases yesterday.

Minister Christine Elliott said 258 cases were originally reported yesterday, but 87 cases were missed due to a one-time data upload issue.

Twenty-seven more people have died, bringing the total death count to 1,825. According to the Ministry of Long Term Care, 1320 people have died in long-term care. Public Health Ontario reports that 823 deaths were in long-term care – a discrepancy attributed to a lag in reported deaths.

The provincial total of confirmed cases now stands at 21,922 with 75.9 per cent considered resolved.

There were 18,354 total tests completed yesterday and another 14,373 remain under investigation

More to come

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 07:51 AM
SB 427 express ramp to the Gardiner, the right lane is blocked with a stalled vehicle.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:12 AM
Good Friday morning! It’s a foggy start for #Toronto and the GTA. More showers on the way ☔️ It will be wet at time…
Latest Weather
Read more