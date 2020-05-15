341 new coronavirus cases, 27 deaths reported in Ontario

Ontario confirms 341 new cases of novel coronavirus today. There were 345 cases yesterday.

Minister Christine Elliott said 258 cases were originally reported yesterday, but 87 cases were missed due to a one-time data upload issue.

We’ve learned of a small glitch with yesterday's #COVID19 reporting. Because of a one-time data upload issue, yesterday missed 87 cases. While they’re captured in today’s update, the real day-over-day numbers are 345 new cases on May 14 and 341 today. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) May 15, 2020

Twenty-seven more people have died, bringing the total death count to 1,825. According to the Ministry of Long Term Care, 1320 people have died in long-term care. Public Health Ontario reports that 823 deaths were in long-term care – a discrepancy attributed to a lag in reported deaths.

The provincial total of confirmed cases now stands at 21,922 with 75.9 per cent considered resolved.

There were 18,354 total tests completed yesterday and another 14,373 remain under investigation

