Immigration will be key in post-pandemic era: Liberal Minister Mendicino

Last Updated May 15, 2020 at 2:28 pm EDT

Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Marco Mendicino speaks during a press conference on COVID-19 in West Block on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Thursday, March 19, 2020. Federal Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino says bringing newcomers to Canada will be essential in the post-pandemic era. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

OTTAWA — Federal Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino says bringing newcomers to Canada will be essential in the post-pandemic era.

But he says the health and safety of Canadians must be assured before the doors to the country can be flung open again.

Just as the COVID-19 pandemic was beginning to force travel bans and border shutdowns in March, Mendicino released the Liberals’ next three-year plan for immigration.

It called for the admission of 341,000 permanent residents in 2020, 351,000 in 2021 and 361,000 in 2022.

In an interview with The Canadian Press, the minister wouldn’t say whether need to be adjusted given the wide-ranging impact of the novel coronavirus.

He says his department continues processing applications, and also adjusting programs like those for international students, as many may not arrive in Canada this fall for school.

 This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 15, 2020.

The Canadian Press

