Loading articles...

Alone and threatened on a boat far out to sea

The fishing boat Endeavor makes its' way in towards the harbour in Sooke on Vancouver Island, lit up by the setting sun. In the background are the mountains of the Olympic Penninsula in Washington State. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Don Denton

In today’s Big Story podcast, every bottom-trawling fishing boat off the coast of British Columbia has an independent observer on board. The observers monitor the catch and protect against overfishing and environmental harm.

But when they do that, they’re the only person on the boat with the power to report the captain and crew and cost them fines or perhaps their jobs. And many of them say they’ve been pressured to ignore violations, to the point where some have felt unsafe and have overlooked things they knew were going wrong.

This is the story of the investigation that turned up an ugly practice happening way out at sea …

GUEST: Jimmy Thomson, The Narwhal

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify.

You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 03:31 AM
Foggy start to the Friday morning drive. This is the 400 near King Road.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:12 AM
Good Friday morning! It’s a foggy start for #Toronto and the GTA. More showers on the way ☔️ It will be wet at time…
Latest Weather
Read more