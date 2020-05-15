Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Fed says financial system came under severe strain in March
by Martin Crutsinger, The Associated Press
Posted May 15, 2020 4:27 pm EDT
Last Updated May 15, 2020 at 4:45 pm EDT
WASHINGTON — The Federal Reserve said Friday that parts of the U.S. financial system came under severe strain in March as a global pandemic was shutting down much of the economy.
It said quick action by the central bank helped alleviate many of the stresses but cautioned that further shocks to the financial system could occur depending on the course of the virus and the amount of damage it does to the U.S. economy.
The Fed’s assessment of the virus’ impact on the financial system came in a twice-a-year “Financial Stability Report” that the central bank issues to assess vulnerabilities in the financial system.
The report said that asset prices such as stocks and bonds have been volatile and could show further declines depending on the course of the virus.
“Asset prices remain vulnerable to significant price declines should the pandemic take an unexpected course, the economic fallout prove more adverse or financial system strains emerge,” the Fed said.