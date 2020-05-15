Correction: Earns-Salarius story

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
HOUSTON — In a story Thursday about Salarius Pharmaceutical’s quarterly results — generated by Automated Insights using data from Zacks Investment Research — The Associated Press reported erroneously that the company earned a profit in the year-earlier first quarter. Instead Salarius posted a net loss.
A corrected version of the story is below:
Salarius: 1Q Earnings Snapshot
Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SLRX) on Thursday reported a first-quarter loss of $2.1 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.
The Houston-based company said it had a loss of 22 cents per share.
The biotech drug developer posted revenue of $1.1 million in the period.
In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company’s shares hit 84 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $10.07.
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SLRX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SLRX