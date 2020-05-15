Loading articles...

Correction: Earns-Salarius story

Last Updated May 15, 2020 at 2:28 pm EDT

HOUSTON — In a story Thursday about Salarius Pharmaceutical’s quarterly results — generated by Automated Insights using data from Zacks Investment Research — The Associated Press reported erroneously that the company earned a profit in the year-earlier first quarter. Instead Salarius posted a net loss.

A corrected version of the story is below:

Salarius: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SLRX) on Thursday reported a first-quarter loss of $2.1 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Houston-based company said it had a loss of 22 cents per share.

The biotech drug developer posted revenue of $1.1 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company’s shares hit 84 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $10.07.

_____

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SLRX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SLRX

The Associated Press

