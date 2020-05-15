Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Coronavirus shutdown affects nearly 2.2 million workers in Ontario: watchdog
by The Canadian Press
Posted May 15, 2020 11:48 am EDT
Last Updated May 15, 2020 at 11:58 am EDT
Space available on storefronts is shown on Queen Street in Toronto on April 16, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Summary
Financial Accountability Office says an estimated 1.1 million workers in the province have lost their jobs
Ontario's unemployment rate climbed to 11.3 per cent in April, the highest it has been since 1993
Ontario’s fiscal watchdog says about one in three workers in the province has been affected by the economic shutdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
The Financial Accountability Office released the finding in a new report Friday on job losses in Ontario since the crisis began.
The FAO says an estimated 1.1 million workers in the province have lost their jobs, and another 1.1 million have seen their hours sharply reduced.
According to Statistics Canada, Ontario lost 689,200 jobs in April, bringing its employment down to the lowest level since 2009.
Ontario’s unemployment rate climbed to 11.3 per cent in April, the highest it has been since 1993.
The FAO says nearly 87 per cent of the job losses between February and April came in the private sector.
