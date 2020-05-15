Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Coronavirus: Ryerson University prepares for fall semester; most courses online
by News Staff
Posted May 15, 2020 2:38 pm EDT
A general view of the Ryerson University campus in Toronto is seen on Jan. 17, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
Ryerson University announced Thursday their plans for the fall semester as some businesses and services across the city slowly re-open in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
The fall term will go-ahead despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, the university’s president and vice-chancellor said on the school’s website.
“I can assure you that our fall term will take place and we are committed to providing students, new and returning, with the exceptional education and engaging experiences that Ryerson is known for,” said Mohamed Lachemi president and vice-chancellor. “While the majority of course offerings will be online, we continue to explore and plan for a potential mix of online and in-person classes.”
The university will allow some on-campus activities like sports and extra-curricular to continue, he said.
“We will also offer as many on-campus activities as provincial and public health guidelines permit, along with an array of online extra-curricular programming and academic supports,” Lachemi said.
Lachemi added that the university will not ask anyone to come on campus until public health authorities say it is safe to do so.
“This may mean a gradual return to campus, which is one scenario that we are actively planning for,” he said.