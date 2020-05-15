Loading articles...

Coronavirus cannabis boom is over: Aurora interim CEO

Two men pass a marijuana joint at Cannabis Culture in Montreal, Friday, December 16, 2016. Quebecers under the age of 21 won't be able to buy or possess recreational cannabis as of Wednesday, ushering in the toughest age restrictions in the country since pot was legalized 14 months ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s interim chief executive says the COVID-19 boom in cannabis sales has dissipated.

Michael Singer says the demand for cannabis has returned to pre-COVID levels after people stocked up in late March when they thought the supply chain would be impacted and were unsure whether the industry would be deemed essential.

Singer says demand returned to normal in April, after the industry was designated as essential.

In Aurora’s third quarter, which ended March 31 and encompassed the first weeks many Canadians spent working from home and physical distancing, the company sold 12,729 kilograms of cannabis, amounting to 39 per cent more than the quarter before.

A spike was also seen in March and April by provincial pot distributors including Ontario Cannabis Store and Societe quebecoise du cannabis.

The SQDC wouldn’t say how sizable their increase was, but the OCS revealed in mid-April that its online orders tripled since COVID-19 started sweeping the country.

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 9 minutes ago
WB 401 ramp to the 400 - right lane blocked with a collision. #WB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 10:51 AM
Retweeted @ECCCWeatherON: Thunderstorm Outlook for Ontario valid for today. Confidence is low for severe thunderstorms, however there is a small r…
Latest Weather
Read more