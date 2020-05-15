City of Toronto cancels summer camps and recreation programs

The City of Toronto has cancelled its summer camps and recreation programs due to coronavirus concerns.

Mayor John Tory said the City is trying to prepare an alternative program called CampTO, which would provide children with a camp experience that incorporates public health measures designed to reduce the risk of virus spread through physical distancing, smaller group sizes and more extensive cleaning and hygiene measures.

The City says registration for CampTO will be announced once the province removes restrictions on day camps.

