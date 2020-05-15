Loading articles...

April home sales plunge more than 50% across the country on COVID-19 impact

Last Updated May 15, 2020 at 9:58 am EDT

Real estate for sale signs are shown in Oakville, Ont., Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Buchan

OTTAWA — The Canadian Real Estate Association says national home sales fell by more than half in April as the COVID-19 outbreak put a chill on market activity.

The association says April home sales were down 57.6 per cent from a year earlier, and down 56.8 per cent on a month-over-month basis, posting the lowest volume for the month since 1984.

Activity was down 66.2 per cent in the Greater Toronto Area, 57.9 per cent in Greater Vancouver, 51.5 per cent in Ottawa, and 42 per cent in Winnipeg.

Nationally, new listings were down 55.7 per cent from March to April, but inventory levels jumped to 9.2 months in April compared with 4.3 months in March as older listings stayed active while sale fell. 

The composite benchmark price was down 0.6 per cent in April compared with March for the first decline since last May, but is still up 6.4 per cent year over year.

The national average price for homes sold in April was just over $488,000, down 1.3 per cent from the same month last year. Excluding the high-priced Toronto and Vancouver area markets, the average price was less than $392,000.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 15, 2020.

 

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 07:51 AM
SB 427 express ramp to the Gardiner, the right lane is blocked with a stalled vehicle.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:12 AM
Good Friday morning! It’s a foggy start for #Toronto and the GTA. More showers on the way ☔️ It will be wet at time…
Latest Weather
Read more