5 things to know today - that aren't about the virus
by The Associated Press
Posted May 15, 2020 5:58 am EDT
Last Updated May 15, 2020 at 6:28 am EDT
FILE - In this March 12, 2020, file photo Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks about the coronavirus in Wilmington, Del. Biden is the presumptive Democratic nominee. But the process of making it official is anything but settled. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
Your daily look at nonvirus stories in the news:
1. WHO’S KEY TO TRUMP’S REELECTION The president’s advisers are concerned about a drop in support among seniors, a group vital to his hopes of winning a second term this November.
2. ‘IT’S A DERELICTION OF DUTY’ Joe Biden says that if he wins the presidency, he would not use his power to pardon Donald Trump or stop any investigations of Trump and his associates.
3. TYPHOON LEAVES EXTENSIVE DAMAGE IN PHILIPPINES Ferocious wind and rain left at least one dead and damaged hundreds of structures, along with rice and corn fields.
4. NFL PLAYERS ACCUSED OF ARMED ROBBERY Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker and Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar pulled out guns and stole cash and other valuables at a party in South Florida, authorities say.
5. FLAVOR OF THE WEEK HAS NEW MEANING A Hong Kong shop is offering “tear gas” flavour ice cream, with the main ingredient black peppercorns, a vivid reminder of what demonstrators faced during pro-democracy protests last year.