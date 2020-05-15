3 arrested in Scarborough hit-and-run that left boy, 10, in critical condition

Three people have been arrested in connection to an alleged hit-and-run in Scarborough that left a boy in critical condition Thursday.

Police say just before noon, a 10-year-old and his 38-year-old mother were waiting on the corner to cross the street at Eglinton Avenue East and Cedar Drive.

A 50-year-old man, not related to the pair, was also standing on the same corner.

Investigators allege the driver of a black 2009 Chevrolet Cruze was driving down Eglinton when they lost control and mounted the curb, striking all three pedestrians.

The 10-year-old boy was rushed to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries where he remains. The other two adults suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver kept moving and hit a light pole, before fleeing the scene.

A short time later, a vehicle matching the description was located by a nearby resident in the area of Deekshill and Budworth Drives. Several people were seen around the vehicle until three people got in and left.

The car was later located again in Whitby and three people were arrested.

Rondell Solomon, 20, of Ajax, and Annalise Reck, 20 of Mississauga have both been charged with accessory to a duel procedure offence. A 17-year-old girl from Mississauga is facing the same charge and obstructing a peace officer.

They were all expected to appear in court Friday.

Police are also looking for a fourth suspect, a man in his 20s, who was spotted leaving the vehicle in the Deekshill and Budworth Drives area.

Investigators continue to ask anyone who might have seen anything at either the location of the crash or where the car was spotted to contact police immediately.