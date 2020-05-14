Loading articles...

Venezuela says 39 ex-soldiers caught trying to enter country

Last Updated May 14, 2020 at 9:28 pm EDT

Security forces guard the shore where authorities claim a group of armed men landed in the port city of La Guaira, Venezuela, Sunday, May 3, 2020. Interior Nestor Reverol said on state television that security forces overcame before dawn Sunday an armed maritime incursion with speedboats from neighboring Colombia in which several attackers were killed and others detained. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)

CARACAS, Venezuela — Venezuelan authorities said Thursday they have seized 39 military deserters trying to enter the country from Colombia, saying they are believed linked to the failed armed incursion by sea early in the month that was aimed at toppling President Nicolás Maduro.

Defence Minister Vladimir Padrino López gave no details on where or when the former soldiers were captured. Officials had previously reported the arrests of at least 40 people, including two Americans, as a result of the May 3 raid on the coastal town of Macuto.

Speaking on state television, Padrino López said authorities assume the captured deserters “came to fulfil a task as part of the general scheme” of the thwarted maritime incursion. He repeated the government’s charge that the raid had “foreign financing, with equipment supplied by powers such as the United States (and) the government of Colombia itself.”

Maduro on Thursday claimed that “new mercenary groups” are being formed in neighbouring Colombia, though he presented no evidence.

The governments of the United States and Colombia, which are close allies of Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó, have rejected the allegation that they were involved in the armed attack. On Monday, Guaidó announced that two of his U.S.-based political advisers had resigned over their ties to the failed raid.

Two Americans were captured after the incursion along with eight other men, some of whom were described as Venezuelan deserters.

The Associated Press

