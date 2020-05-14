Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Toronto closing 57 km of streets to traffic for pedestrians and cyclists
by News Staff
Posted May 14, 2020 4:03 pm EDT
Last Updated May 14, 2020 at 4:14 pm EDT
A lone person walks the empty streets in Kensington Market in Toronto on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Health officials and the government have asked that people stay inside to help curb the spread of COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
The City of Toronto plans to close sections of major streets this long weekend in Kensington Market, along Lakeshore Boulevard and Bayview Avenue to give more room to pedestrians and cyclists.
The ActiveTO initiative plans to create 57 km of what the city calls “quiet streets” across the city to provide more space for people to be physically active and improve physical distancing as part of the restart and recovery in the wake of COVID-19.
Signs and temporary barricades will be placed on neighbourhood streets to allow local car traffic only and open up space for people who walk, run, use wheelchairs and bike.
People who normally park their car on the street designated for Quiet Streets will still be able to park and travel as they normally would and routine city services, such as garbage and recycling pickup, will continue as they normally would.
The initial locations that have been confirmed for Quiet Streets (as of May 14):
Kensington Market (area that borders Nassau Ave., Spadina Ave, Augusta Ave. and Dundas St. W.)
Shaughnessy Blvd. between Van Horne Ave. and Havenbrook Blvd.
Havenbrook Blvd. between Shaughnessy and Manorpark Ct.
Lakeshore Dr./Lake Promenade (First Ave. to Forty Second St.)
High Park Ave. (Bloor St. W. to Annette St.)
Brock/Emerson/Cowan Ave. (Dupont St. to King St. W.)
Winona Dr. (Eglinton Ave. to Davenport Rd.)
The Esplanade (boundaries TBC)
Crawford St./Montrose Ave. (Bloor St. W. to Queen St. W.)
Howard and Earl Streets (Sherbourne St. to Parliament St.)
Sackville/Sumach Streets (Shuter St. to Gerrard St. E.)
Monarch Park Ave. (Felstead Ave. to Sammon Ave.)
Fulton/Sammon Avenues (Broadview Ave. to Monarch Park Ave.)
Woodfield Rd. (Knox Ave. to Walpole Ave.)
Lee Ave. (Kingston Rd. to Alfresco Lawn)
Secord Ave./Eastdale Ave./Lumsden Ave./Main St./Hamstead Ave./West Lake Ave. (Dawes Rd. to Oak Park Ave.)
Military Trail/Highcastle Rd. (Sealstone Terrace to Bonspiel Dr.)
Kew Beach Ave. (Waverly Rd to Lake Shore Blvd. E.)
Westview Blvd. (St Clair Ave. E. to Holland Ave.)
Dundalk Dr. (Ellesmere Rd. to Antrim Cr.)
Trudelle St./Cedar Brae Blvd. (Danforth Rd. to Bellamy Rd.)