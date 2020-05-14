Toronto closing 57 km of streets to traffic for pedestrians and cyclists

The City of Toronto plans to close sections of major streets this long weekend in Kensington Market, along Lakeshore Boulevard and Bayview Avenue to give more room to pedestrians and cyclists.

The ActiveTO initiative plans to create 57 km of what the city calls “quiet streets” across the city to provide more space for people to be physically active and improve physical distancing as part of the restart and recovery in the wake of COVID-19.

Signs and temporary barricades will be placed on neighbourhood streets to allow local car traffic only and open up space for people who walk, run, use wheelchairs and bike.

People who normally park their car on the street designated for Quiet Streets will still be able to park and travel as they normally would and routine city services, such as garbage and recycling pickup, will continue as they normally would.

The initial locations that have been confirmed for Quiet Streets (as of May 14):