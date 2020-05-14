Loading articles...

Police release photos of suspects wanted in armed home invasion in Etobicoke

Last Updated May 14, 2020 at 1:24 pm EDT

Police have released images of three suspects - two men and one woman - wanted in connection with an armed home invasion in Etobicoke on March 10, 2020. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service

Toronto police have released photos and video footage of two men and a woman wanted in connection with a home invasion in Etobicoke where shots were fired.

Officers responded to a call for the sound of gunshots on March 10 at around 1:45 a.m. in the Renforth Drive and Elmbrook Crescent area.

Two men with firearms reportedly entered a home by force.

One of the men fled on foot and was chased by the victim. The suspect then fired three shots at the victim who was not hurt.

Police released images of a suspect who allegedly fired gunshots at the victim after a home invasion on March 10, 2020. The muzzle blast can be seen in this security image. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service

The second suspect then fled the home, stealing a Porsche Cayenne from the driveway. The vehicle has since been recovered.

A woman who was visiting the home at the time of the invasion left on foot. Investigators believe she facilitated the robbey.

Police say other valuables were also taken during the incident.

Watch security video of the suspect who fired shots released by police below:

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

|
