Ontario’s wineries and breweries struggling to make ends meet amid coronavirus pandemic

Ontario’s breweries and wineries are feeling the heartbreaking impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Small, independent and artisanal wineries have been forced to shut down huge portions of their operations and many are barely making ends meet.

If restrictions remain in place until the end of summer, many will have to shut their doors for good, potentially marking the end of Ontario’s wine country.

Nicolette Novak, the owner of The Good Earth Food and Wine Co. in Beamsville, relies heavily on the spring and summer months to survive. The start of what is typically their busy season is unlike anything she’s seen before.

“Every day that goes by, I’m going to be honest, I get more and more nervous and a little bit paralyzed,” said Novak. “I’ve worked a long time, 22 years, to build what I have here today.”

“It’s a very big ask of this industry to sort of shut yourself down for society,” Novak said. “I lost, as we shut the door, $40,000. Boom, gone.”

Half of Ontario’s wineries only sell wine on-site and there are many incremental businesses related to wineries.

For instance, Novak was forced to cancel cooking classes, shutter her bistro, and close her tasting room in mid-March – all of which were significant income generators. The bistro alone would bring $5,000 a day, she said.

All weddings at the winery were also cancelled, which would typically bring in $20,000 per event.

Like many other businesses – Novak said they have adapted and switched to online orders, offering free delivery – but it’s not even close to enough in sales. Meanwhile, the winery’s production costs have remained the same. They had already pruned and tied their vines for the season.

“It’s ready to go and mother nature doesn’t care, she hasn’t heard about that side of the bad news, and she’s ticking along,” said Novak.

According to the Canada Wine Growers, Ontario’s wineries are a significant economic driver, not only in rural communities, but nationwide.

The industry generates $4.4 billion per year. Across the country, it is responsible for 37,000 jobs.

Breweries have also been forced to make difficult adjustments.

The owner of Grain & Grit Beer Co. in Hamilton, Joe Mrav, said 50 to 60 per cent of their revenue comes from their tap room which is currently closed.

“Obviously we’re down quite a bit of money,” said Mrav. “That’s the biggest impact really is the community we bring in here and the people in the community that have embraced us as well.”

They’ve laid off almost their entire staff and have had to change how they sell their beer.

“We are seeing a lot of people buying our beer for takeout now, which is great, but it’s not as big of a margin for us, especially now that we have to pack all the beer in boxes, it takes a lot more to make a sale now,” said Mrav.

While many are looking forward to reopening, they know safety must come first. Already, they are making plans to ensure physical distancing rules remain in place when the time comes.

There have been no specific guidelines from the province to wineries or breweries and owners are waiting to hear what reopening stages in Ontario will mean for them in the coming weeks.

