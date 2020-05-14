Loading articles...

Ontario to provide update on reopening plan for provincial economy

Last Updated May 14, 2020 at 4:14 am EDT

Ontario Premier Doug Ford, centre, Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott, right, and Ontario Minister of Education Stephen Lecce, left, arrive to speak during daily updates regarding COVID-10 at Queen's Park in Toronto on Wednesday, May 13, 2020.

TORONTO — Premier Doug Ford is expected to provide more details today on the first stage of Ontario’s reopening plan.

Earlier this week, Ford teased “good news” would be coming, saying the people of the province have followed pandemic protocols.

He said the plan will include reopening more low-risk workplaces, seasonal businesses and essential services.

Stage 1 in the province’s reopening framework also includes allowing more people to gather at certain events such as funerals.

It would also permit hospitals to resume some non-urgent surgeries.

The province has extended its state of emergency to keep pandemic public health measures in place until June 2.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 14, 2020.

 

 

The Canadian Press

