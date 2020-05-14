Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Ontario to provide update on reopening plan for provincial economy
by The Canadian Press
Posted May 14, 2020 4:00 am EDT
Last Updated May 14, 2020 at 4:14 am EDT
Ontario Premier Doug Ford, centre, Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott, right, and Ontario Minister of Education Stephen Lecce, left, arrive to speak during daily updates regarding COVID-19 at Queen's Park in Toronto on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
TORONTO — Premier Doug Ford is expected to provide more details today on the first stage of Ontario’s reopening plan.
Earlier this week, Ford teased “good news” would be coming, saying the people of the province have followed pandemic protocols.
He said the plan will include reopening more low-risk workplaces, seasonal businesses and essential services.
Stage 1 in the province’s reopening framework also includes allowing more people to gather at certain events such as funerals.
It would also permit hospitals to resume some non-urgent surgeries.
The province has extended its state of emergency to keep pandemic public health measures in place until June 2.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 14, 2020.