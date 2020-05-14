Loading articles...

Ford to provide update on reopening plan for Ontario's economy

Last Updated May 14, 2020 at 5:30 am EDT

Ontario Premier Doug Ford answers questions at a COVID-19 briefing at Queen's Park in Toronto on Monday May 4, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Lautens-Pool Image

Premier Doug Ford is expected to provide more details Thursday on the first stage of Ontario’s reopening plan.

Earlier this week, Ford teased “good news” would be coming, saying the people of the province have followed pandemic protocols.

He said the plan will include reopening more low-risk workplaces, seasonal businesses and essential services.

Stage 1 in the province’s reopening framework also includes allowing more people to gather at certain events such as funerals. It would also permit hospitals to resume some non-urgent surgeries.

On Wednesday, several senior sources told 680 NEWS Ford is expected to announce the reopening of the province’s golf courses at Thursday’s news conference. It is not clear if the courses will be open in time for the long weekend or not.

The province has extended its state of emergency to keep pandemic public health measures in place until June 2.

 

