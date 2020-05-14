Ontario confirms 258 new coronavirus cases, 33 more deaths

Ontario confirmed 258 new cases of novel coronavirus on Thursday, a drop from the 329 cases reported Wednesday as the downward trend continues.

Thirty-three more people have died, bringing the total death count to 1,798. Of the deceased, 1308 were in long-term care, according to the Ministry of Long Term Care. Public Health Ontario reports that 814 deaths were in long-term care — a discrepancy attributed to a lag in reported deaths.

The provincial total of confirmed cases now stands at 21,494 with 75.4 per cent considered resolved.

Meanwhile, Ontario’s top doctor is set to release new COVID-19 testing guidelines today, as the province releases details on its reopening plan.

The new guidelines from chief medical officer of health Dr. David Williams will say anyone with symptoms can be tested.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says in a tweet that doing so “will help identify and contain new cases and monitor any shifts in community spread to keep Ontarians safe.”

