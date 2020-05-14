Loading articles...

Ontario confirms 258 new coronavirus cases, 33 more deaths

Last Updated May 14, 2020 at 11:35 am EDT

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. Experts say necessary measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic could be setting Canada back in the battle against superbugs.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, NIAID-RML

 

Ontario confirmed 258 new cases of novel coronavirus on Thursday, a drop from the 329 cases reported Wednesday as the downward trend continues.

Thirty-three more people have died, bringing the total death count to 1,798. Of the deceased, 1308 were in long-term care, according to the Ministry of Long Term Care. Public Health Ontario reports that 814 deaths were in long-term care — a discrepancy attributed to a lag in reported deaths.

The provincial total of confirmed cases now stands at 21,494 with 75.4 per cent considered resolved.

Meanwhile, Ontario’s top doctor is set to release new COVID-19 testing guidelines today, as the province releases details on its reopening plan.

The new guidelines from chief medical officer of health Dr. David Williams will say anyone with symptoms can be tested.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says in a tweet that doing so “will help identify and contain new cases and monitor any shifts in community spread to keep Ontarians safe.”

